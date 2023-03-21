Coast Guard rescues 28 from 'migrant vessel' near Key West during search for missing person

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard said rescue crews searching for a missing person near Key West rescued 28 people on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Coast Guard Station Key West rescued 18 people from the water and 10 from a "migrant vessel" about six miles south of Key West.

Two of the people rescued were medevaced for treatment.

The Coast Guard said someone reported the people in the water on Monday morning, around 8:40 a.m.

Crews searched throughout the night for the missing person but have been unable to locate them. A press release said they will continue to search Tuesday.

“Coast Guard crews will continue to search for this person until all efforts are exhausted,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commander, Sector Key West. “Taking to the sea in dangerous weather and unseaworthy vessels greatly increases the risk for loss of life. Don’t take to the sea. Use safe and legal means of immigrating to the U.S.”

The Coast Guard said the nationality of the people rescued is not known at this time. Conditions at the time of the rescue were five-foot seas and 20-knot winds.

If anyone has any information regarding this person, please contact Sector Key West watchstanders at 305-292-8727.