Citizens Property Insurance CEO Barry Gilway announces retirement

Citizens Property Insurance CEO Barry Gilway has announced his retirement.

Media relations manager Michael Peltier confirmed his retirement, stating that there is "no effective date at this time."

“Gilway and Chairmen Beruff are working out the details. It will happen before the Legislature convenes in March 2023 and could happen much sooner," he said.

Peltier also said that General Counsel of Citizens, Tim Cerio, will serve as interim Chief.

While Citizens is typically considered Florida's insurer of last resort, over the past two years, it has seen explosive growth in customers.