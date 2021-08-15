Watch
Bobby Bowden remembered for faith, family and football

Mark Wallheiser/AP
Sons Terry Bowden, left, and Tommy Bowden hold hands with their mother, Ann, second from left, during a celebration of life ceremony for their father and her husband, longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, as he lies in repose at the Tucker Civic Center, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Bowden became the FSU football coach in 1976, transforming the program into one of the best in the country. He coached FSU to national championships in 1993 and 1999. Bowden was 91. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 10:27:20-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bobby Bowden may have been known across the country for winning two national championships at Florida State, but the coach was eulogized Saturday as a man with three guiding principles: faith, family and football. And that family included the thousands of players he coached.

More than 300 players and coaches were among the crowd of about 2,500 on the campus to remember Bowden. He died last Sunday at 91 of pancreatic cancer.

The two-hour service included sons Tommy and Terry Bowden and daughter Ginger Bowden Madden.

Former star player Warrick Dunn was among those who spoke. Says Dunn: “Coach was the kind of man that used his faith and wisdom to shape boys into men.”

