Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Births among endangered right whales highest since 2015

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This Jan. 19, 2021 photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows a North Atlantic right whale mother and calf in waters near Wassaw Island, Ga. Scientists recorded 17 newborn right whale calves during the critically endangered species' winter calving season off the Atlantic coast of the southeastern U.S. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources/NOAA Permit #20556 via AP)
Right Whales-ap image
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 10:35:19-04

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Scientists say critically endangered North Atlantic right whales gave birth over the winter in the greatest numbers seen since 2015.

That's an encouraging sign for researchers who became alarmed three years ago when right whales produced no known offspring at all.

Survey teams from the Carolinas to Florida spotted 17 newborn right whale calves swimming with their mothers between December and March.

One of those calves was later struck by a boat and killed. The death was a reminder of how fragile the species has become.

Scientists estimate only about 360 North Atlantic right whales remain. As many as 49 are believed to have died since 2017, compared with 39 recorded births.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin