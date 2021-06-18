Billy Fuccillo, owner of auto dealership empire known for 'it's HUGE' slogan, has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Well-known automotive dealer William "Billy" Fuccillo has died, the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association confirmed on Friday.

"Bill was bigger than life and changed the Western New York market," NFADA President Paul Stasiak told Scripps station WKBW in New York.

Fuccillo, owner of Fuccillo Automotive, was known for his catchy commercials and popular slogan "It's HUGE!"

Fuccillo owned dealerships across New York State, Florida and several other states.

In addition to his auto dealerships, Fuccillo was known for his philanthropy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fucillo Automotive delivered hundreds of meals at a time to frontline workers at hospitals across Western New York.