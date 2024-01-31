Bear cubs native to Alaska found on the side of Florida road

- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got a call from a man who spotted two bear cubs on the side of the road that didn't appear to be common Florida black bears.
- The cubs were actually Kodiak bears, a subspecies of brown or grizzly bears that are native to Alaska.
- FWC was contacted, and the cubs were transported to a secure location.
- OCSO said the bears had escaped from an inadequate enclosure where a self proclaimed bear trainer lives.
- The resident faces various Florida wildlife violations related to the findings of the FWC investigation.
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jan 31, 2024
