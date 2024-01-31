Watch Now
Bear cubs native to Alaska found on the side of Florida road

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got a call from a man who spotted two bear cubs on the side of the road that didn't appear to be common Florida black bears.
kodiak bears.png
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 16:50:14-05
