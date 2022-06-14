Watch
Authorities: 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida

Matt Rourke/AP
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 14, 2022
CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Four people including a minor were found Tuesday with gunshot wounds in a condo in central Florida and eventually died from their injuries in what appears to be a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers were called to the condo complex in an Orlando suburb for a reported shooting, the Casselberry Police Department told reporters. WFTV, the ABC affiliate in Orlando, reports that police were called around 7:15 a.m.

Police said someone from a residence in the complex said he'd been shot, according to WFTV.

In the condo, officers found two women, a man and a boy with gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to aid them, and one person was taken to the hospital, but they died from their injuries. A preliminary investigation points to a murder-suicide scenario, according to the police department.

No further details were provided.

