Appeals court reinstates portions of Florida election law

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
The historic Old Florida State Capitol Building, restored to its 1902 version, sits in front of the current New Capitol completed in 1982, in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 06, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Portions of Florida election law are being reinstated by a federal appeals court while the state appeals a lower court’s decision that the law was aimed at suppressing Black voters.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said Judge Mark Walker’s March ruling that the law intentionally targeted Black voters is flawed.

The three-judge panel issued the stay as an appeal continues. The law tightens rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods.

Walker said the changes made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters. The 2021 law was a priority for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

