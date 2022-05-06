Appeals court reinstates portions of Florida election law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Portions of Florida election law are being reinstated by a federal appeals court while the state appeals a lower court’s decision that the law was aimed at suppressing Black voters.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said Judge Mark Walker’s March ruling that the law intentionally targeted Black voters is flawed.

The three-judge panel issued the stay as an appeal continues. The law tightens rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods.

Walker said the changes made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters. The 2021 law was a priority for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.