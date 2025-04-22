Amber Alert cancelled for a missing 9-year-old from Dade County

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing nine-year-old from Dade County. The child is safe according to FDLE.
Original story:
The FDLE has issued an Amber Alert for Liam Smith, 9. Smith who was last seen in the 17700th block of Northwest 14th Avenue in Miami Gardens.
Smith is 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
He may be with Tameeka Budwah, and they may be traveling in a 2024 black Honda Civic with a Florida tag number RJVL88. The two may be traveling northbound, according to FDLE.
Anyone with information on this is urged to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100 or 911.
