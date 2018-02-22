AMBER ALERT issued for 8-year-old girl from Cape Coral, Florida

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Juliet Odierna from Cape Coral.

She is 4'3" tall, weighs 80 lbs. and has strawberry blonde hair with blue eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen in the 3000 block of Oasis Blvd. in Cape Coral.

She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts, and black shoes. They say she may be in the company of Jennifer Odierna, a white female who is 34 years old, 5'9" tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. Theodore Moschovas, a 37-year-old who is 6' tall, 220 lbs. with brown eyes and a brown beard may also be with them. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.

The AMBER Alert labels Moschovas as the abductor.

They may be traveling in a 2016 black Hyundai Accent with a temporary tag number CBN9123.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or 911