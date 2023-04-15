Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen in Miami

FDLE
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 10:16:11-04

MIAMI, Fla. — The FDLE issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for a 3-year-old boy last seen in Miami.

The FDLE said Oliver Williams was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami, Florida.

Williams was wearing a green and yellow shirt with a fake belt that read "TMNT" for the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," black and green shorts, and multicolored Crocs. He is 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the FDLE, Williams might be in the company of an unknown black man who was last seen wearing a baseball cap and orange shirt.

Officials said the two might be traveling in a 2018, gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the Florida tag 34BGWE.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Miami Dade Police at 305-603-6370 or 911.

