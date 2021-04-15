Alert canceled for 1-year-old last seen in Lake County

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old girl last seen in Lake County on Wednesday. Authorities say the child is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY — FDLE says Aja Smith was last seen in the 900 block of Bottomley Lane in Fruitland Park. Authorities say she may be in the area of Trenton, Florida with Clifford Smith, 44.

Aja was last seen wearing a pair of black pants with silver glitter, a superman t-shirt, and princess crown earrings. She is 21 inches tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It's unclear what time Aja was last seen or what her relationship is to Clifford Smith. Smith is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and multiple upper body tattoos.

FDLE says the pair may be traveling in a 2005 black Chevrolet Colorado with Florida tag number B6LYP.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fruitland Park Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911.