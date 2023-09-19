Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

8th endangered Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle this year, wildlife officials say

Police lights generic 2.PNG
WFTS
Police lights generic 2.PNG
Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 17:03:30-04

NAPLES, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle, officials said.

The 2-year-old male panther’s remains were found Monday along Interstate 75 in Collier County, near the western end of Alligator Alley, wildlife officials said.

All eight known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat now is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.