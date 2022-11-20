Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

Migrant boat into Florida Keys
WFTS
This boat was used by undocumented migrants to reach the Florida Keys.
Migrant boat into Florida Keys
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 12:05:50-05

MARATHON, Fla. — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) amid 30 mph (48 kph) winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Coast Guard did not immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.