3-year-old boy shot, killed at child's birthday party

Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 25, 2021
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed at a child’s birthday party in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Police officers were alerted to the shooting Saturday night by a system that detects and tracks gunshots.

When they arrived at the home, officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died.

The Miami-Dade Police Department says a 21-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to another hospital where she was in stable condition. The shooter fled the home.

Investigators were seeking help from the public in locating the suspect.

