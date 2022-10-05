3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates host supply drive for southwest Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay area Habitat for Humanity affiliates are hosting a supply drive for southwest Florida as residents there continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco, Habitat for Humanity of East & Central Pasco, and Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County are encouraging the community to donate funds and supplies.

Various Habitat ReStores locations are accepting cleaning and safety supply donations through Saturday, October 15.

Monetary donations can be made online through the website at https://habitatpwp.org/ian .

Donations can be delivered to the following locations:

Habitat Pinellas & West Pasco:

Habitat ReStore Clearwater

13355 49th Street North, Suite B Clearwater, FL 33762



Habitat ReStore New Port Richey

6431 US Highway 19 North New Port Richey, FL

Habitat East & Central Pasco

Habitat ReStore Zephyrhills

4700 Allen Rd Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Habitat Hillsborough

East Hillsborough ReStore

3738 East Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33610



Silvermill ReStore

11236 West Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33635



Brandon ReStore

501 W. Robertson St Brandon, FL 33511

Cleaning Supplies:

Contractor-Grade Bags

Garbage Bags

Paper Towels

Brooms

Mops

Shovels

Safety Gear:

Protective Gloves & Eyewear

Flashlights

Batteries

Sunscreen

Bug Spray

First-Aid Kits

Bandages