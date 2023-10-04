2 injured after serious crash involving tractor-trailer

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured after a serious crash in Sumter County early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 20-year-old man was driving a stolen 2017 Ford F250 recklessly, speeding north on I-75 around 4:14 a.m. A trooper then attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled to State Road 44.

When the driver exited onto westbound State Road 44, he allegedly turned around and traveled east until he crashed into a westbound tractor-trailer, which was turning left into the Pilot Travel Center. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the Pilot parking lot.

The 20-year-old truck driver suffered serious injuries, while the 57-year-old tractor-trailer driver's injuries were minor. Both were taken to local hospitals.