Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

2 injured after serious crash involving tractor-trailer

Sumter County crash
Florida Highway Patrol
Sumter County crash
Sumter County crash
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 09:09:20-04

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured after a serious crash in Sumter County early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 20-year-old man was driving a stolen 2017 Ford F250 recklessly, speeding north on I-75 around 4:14 a.m. A trooper then attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled to State Road 44.

When the driver exited onto westbound State Road 44, he allegedly turned around and traveled east until he crashed into a westbound tractor-trailer, which was turning left into the Pilot Travel Center. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the Pilot parking lot.

The 20-year-old truck driver suffered serious injuries, while the 57-year-old tractor-trailer driver's injuries were minor. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.