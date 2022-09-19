Watch Now
1 seriously injured after semi crashes into toll plaza in Collier County: FHP

Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 19, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.  — The Florida Highway Patrol said a toll plaza worker sustained serious injuries after a semi hauling an empty cement tanker crashed into the plaza.

FHP said troopers are at the scene on eastbound I-75 at mile marker 100. The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

The truck also crashed into a passenger vehicle, FHP said. The two people inside were transported with minor injuries.

FHP said several eastbound toll lanes on the interstate are closed; the inside SunPass lane and left attended lane are open.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

