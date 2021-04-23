Watch
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket

Chris O'Meara/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off in this time exposure from Launch Complex 39A Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 06:55:30-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched its third crew in under a year for NASA, this time using a recycled rocket and capsule.

A Falcon rocket carrying four astronauts blasted into orbit early Friday morning from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Dragon capsule should reach the International Space Station on Saturday. It’s the same capsule that carried up the first SpaceX crew last May.

And the rocket hoisted the second crew in November.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk met briefly with the U.S., French and Japanese astronauts before they headed to the launch pad.

