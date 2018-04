A new report on hospital safety is out and there is very bad news for several Tampa Bay area hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization aimed at improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, has issued their semiannual hospital safety rankings — and three local hospitals received a "D" grade.

According to their website, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, Memorial Hospital of Tampa and Lake Wales Medical Center all got "D's."

"The Safety Grade provides consumers with critical information on how likely they are to experience accidents, injuries, errors or harm while in the hospital," according to Leapfrog. "A, B, C, D or F letter grades are a quick way for consumers to choose the safest hospital to seek care."

To see the safety grades of other Tampa Bay area hospitals, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.