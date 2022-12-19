VA hospital patients honored by veterans

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One Tampa non-profit is showing love to members of our armed forces this Christmas by giving the gift of togetherness.

Operation Helping Hand held a special Christmas dinner for patients currently being treated at James A Haley VA Hospital.

It was a Christmas Dinner fit for a hero, and it was a good thing because every table was full of them.

“It means we still remember; you might be in the hospital and you could have been for years in the Polytrauma Unit, but there are people out here that still remember you were there and that’s what we do this for,” said Jim Griffin, veteran and Chairman of Operation Helping Hand.

The organization actually holds these dinners once a month, but this December marks their 205th event. It's a chance for veterans like Reginald Nealy to form bonds with patients currently being treated.

“And they can talk to us about their experiences and we can share our experiences and there is an understanding between each other, it’s a little bit different than regular civilians,” said Nealy, who served in the Marines and was injured in Vietnam.

Each month the dinner is sponsored and served by a different Tampa Bay business, like Arma Global. However, for the holidays, these patients received an extra special treat, stockings filled with gifts.

“I think it’s great for them,” said Griffin. “I know it’s great for us because we really appreciate doing it and that’s how we get paid; it’s the feelings we get from all these veterans here.”

Dr. Steven Scott works with these patients on a daily basis. He says a night like this helps them put aside, for at least a few hours, all the challenges they’ve been undergoing.

“Holiday time and that is a way we get away from our stresses and our strains and into something real positive, which is our family and our communities and those things that they really value,” said Scott. “I always tell them to start with desserts when they come, it makes it easier and better for them, and it usually makes them come too.”

