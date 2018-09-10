TAMPA, Fla. — It may be un-BULL-ievable but University of South Florida President Judy Genshaft is expected to announce her retirement Monday afternoon.

According to a new release, President Genshaft will be announcing her decision to step down from her position, effective July 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in the Patel Center for Global Solutions, located on the USF campus in Tampa.

“The University of South Florida is on a trajectory unlike ever before in its history. We are reaching milestones once reserved for universities twice our age. We continue to make groundbreaking strides in research, student success, teaching and community impact,” Genshaft said in a letter to the USF community, which also thanked the USF Board of Trustees for their continued support. “Because of this positive momentum, my family and I believe that this is the right time for me to step down from my post as president, effective July 1, 2019. It has been the honor of my professional career to be part of this journey since the year 2000.”

During her 18 years as president, Genshaft has catapulted the USF System to national and international prominence in every key institutional area, including student success, research and innovation, fundraising and economic development. In June 2018, under her leadership, USF earned the designation of Preeminence, placing USF in the most elite category of state universities in Florida.

Highlights of Genshaft’s presidency by the numbers: Four-year graduation rate 2000 (freshmen who entered college that year): 20% Current: 60%

Total student headcount (USF System) Fall 2000: 35,728 Current: 50,755

Annual research expenditures 2001 (oldest data on file): $172 million Current: $568 million

Total alumni 2000: 167,210 Current: 333,199



