The TECO streetcar will be free after 7 p.m. New Year's Eve

5:54 PM, Dec 31, 2017
TAMPA, Fla -

HART and the TECO Line Streetcar system will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve. 

The streetcar will be free after 7 p.m. and will operate until 1 a.m. New Year's Eve into New Years day.

