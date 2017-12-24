Tampa travelers see some delays due to bad weather at major airports

TAMPA, Fla - Saturday was one of the busiest travel days of the year, with roads and airports jam-packed.

Flight delays caused some stress on this busy travel day.

"It's kind of like a zoo in here today actually you know, just masses of people going in one direction or the next," Jerry Hunt said.

Masses of people traveling with one common goal: to make it to loved ones for the holiday.

"Kids want to open their presents from Santa don't they?” Paul Rieder said.

Weather delays at Tampa International Airport are making the Rieder family wait a little bit longer to get back to Ohio.

"Three hours or so, could be worse, we've certainly been delayed worse, we just want to get home," Rieder said.

People flying across the country are likely seeing extra airport security, including new automated screening equipment, designed to make the screening process faster. Any devices larger than a cell phone will also need to come out of your bag.

"Plan ahead for security because I know it takes much longer with the holidays," Jayla Sulka said.

Millions of people are expected to drive to their Christmas destinations, but one bright spot, AAA shows gas prices in Florida at nearly ten cents below the national average at $2.35. Here in Tampa Bay, they’re even lower. $2.25 in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. $2.31 in Polk and Manatee counties. But no matter where you’re heading, pack patience.

"People just have to be patient, they already warned us ahead of time there are going to be delays come early," Lloyd Holley said.

Don’t forget some holiday cheer.

"Actually everybody kind of smiles on their faces everything like that people getting tired of the Christmas music but you know," Hunt said.