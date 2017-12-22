Tampa Police trying to identify racing truck connected to deadly crash

Tampa Police department is searching for the driver of a truck connected to a deadly crash earlier this month.

On Dec. 5 at about 10:42 a.m., the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram, later identified as Joseph Obregon, was seen revving his engine at a traffic light, then rapidly accelerating, causing the truck to lose traction.

A white pick up truck next to him did the same thing.

The trucks reached an estimated speed of 70 mph according to witnesses.

Obregon's vehicle hit a 2008 Toyota RAV 4 that was crossing Sligh Ave. The impact caused the RAV 4 to hit a TECO pole, killing the passenger, William Val Swartz, and critically injuring the driver.

The Dodge Ram also hit a 2011 Honda Accord, causing minor injuries.

Obregon was arrested, but the driver of the white pick up truck has not been located.

Obregon was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with injury and property damage, and racing.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130.