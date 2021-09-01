Tampa Police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, FLA.- — The Tampa Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Sunday.

The crash happened on August 29 around 5:30 p.m. Police said the victim was riding his bicycle westbound on 28th Avenue and turned into an intersection on 22nd Street where he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle returned and interacted with the victim for a short period of time before leaving the scene before police and EMS arrived, according to Tampa Police.

"We've been told by detectives this bicyclist, the 60-year-old man who was hit was alert and talking. He did have an injury to his arm, but was able to tell officers the woman said she didn't have any insurance and she had to get home and left the scene," said Jamel Lanee with the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa Police released a video from a nearby business. It shows two women near the trunk of the car.

"As you're watching this video, you also see this same gold or beige 4-door what we think is a Nissan Altima turn around, stop in the middle of the road, get out, the driver, female, goes to her trunk and takes some kind of either towel or something over to the person who is now on the road," said Lanee.

Police released the video and hope someone can help identify the women in the video.

"We want to talk to them to hear their side and again have a conversation with them about the incident that occurred," said Lanee.

Tampa Police said the man died days later at a local hospital.

The vehicle is a gold/beige Nissan Altima.

If you have any information or can identify these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.

(21-369023)

