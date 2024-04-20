Tampa police arrest suspect wanted in fatal moped crash

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) have arrested a man wanted in a fatal moped crash on Friday.

Officers charged 38-year-old Nicholas Harrison Jr., 38, with leaving the scene of a crash with death.

At about 3:57 a.m., police began investigating the fatal crash that occurred on East Hillsborough Avenue.

According to a TPD press release, Harrison was driving a 2007 Dodge Charger eastbound on the avenue. The victim, on the moped, also was heading eastbound.

Both were traveling in the inside lane when Harrison's vehicle struck the rear of the victim's moped, police officials said.

Harrison fled the scene with the moped lodged in the front bumper of his vehicle. It eventually dislodged and was located less than a mile away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harrison later turned himself in at the Tampa Police District 3 office at about 6 p.m. and was booked into Orient Road Jail.

The Tampa Police Department reminds the community to stay on scene when involved in a crash. Once you leave the scene, you may face criminal charges, especially if the crash results in serious injury or death, officials said.