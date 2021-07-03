Tampa couple falls in love with the wild world of competitive eating

TAMPA, FLA.- — A Tampa Bay couple fell into the wild world of competitive eating years ago and they compete on the Fourth of July every year.

Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry have both competed at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

They met in 2018 at a hotel gym just hours before competing at the contest. They started dating the following year.

Sudo is the seven-time reigning female champion at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. She ate 48 and a half hot dogs and buns at the contest last year. That's more than 14,000 calories.

Wehry placed third in the men’s contest last year after scarfing down 39 and a half dogs.

"We like to say, we didn't choose competitive eating, competitive eating chose us so we fell into it by accident. For me, it was because my friends had attempted and failed miserably at a restaurant challenge and I just went in and said, I think I can do that," she said.

Wehry got into competitive eating after his friends dared him to try it. He is a former bodybuilder.

"We both want to be the best in the world at what we do so the logical step was to go to Nathan's which is kind of the Super Bowl of what we do and try to take some titles, said Wehry.

The pair is known as "The Hungry Couple." A glance at their website and social media accounts shows their love of food and competing.

Sudo will not be competing in Sunday's hot dog eating contest because she is pregnant. Her due date is at the end of July.

"I've got an undefeated streak, but I will be sitting out this year because we are expecting our first child," she said.

"It is bittersweet. I think this is the only acceptable reason, the best reason to miss the contest. I wouldn't miss competing for the world otherwise, but I get to cheer Nick on."

The couple said they love competing, traveling, and food.

"We eat everything from hot dogs, hamburgers to ice cream, moon pies. We both enjoy wings and ribs. Those have to be our favorite," said Sudo.

"Eating 12-15 pounds of hot dogs and buns not including your drinking liquid in ten minutes. Imagine, Thanksgiving dinner when you have to lean the car seat back on the drive home. Just multiple that times ten." said Wehry.

"Depending on how you place in the contest that can alleviate some of the nausea if you get a big fat check to go along with it," he laughed.

For more information on the power couple visit: https://www.thehungrycouple.com.