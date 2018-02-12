Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade rolled down Ybor City's 7th Avenue on Saturday night

TAMPA - The Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade rolled down in Ybor City's 7th Avenue on Saturday night.

It was the next major venue in the city's month-long Gasparilla celebration.

The parade kicked off at 7:00 p.m. on Nuccio Parkway, went east on 7th Avenue before ending at 22th Avenue.

For the Krewe of Sant' Yago, the parade is more than a party since it supports a good cause.

Proceeds benefit the Krewe of Sant' Yago's Education Foundation, which awards scholarships annually to students attending the University of South Florida, University of Tampa and Hillsborough Community College campuses.

Serving as grand marshal of this year's parade was USF System President Judy Genshaft. Special guests included Jerry Springer and Judge Lynn Toler, host of "Divorce Court."