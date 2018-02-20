Police: 6-year-old struck by vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a 6-year-old pedestrian.

TPD was dispatched to the scene of the crash around 7:42 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash took place near the intersection of Myrtle Street and Serena Drive in Tampa.

#Traffic Ofcs are at the scene of a pedestrian vs vehicle accident involving a young child at Myrtle St/Serena Dr. Child sustained non-life threatening injuries. More details to follow. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) February 20, 2018

Police on scene tell ABC Action News that the young boy was walking in the middle of the street when he was hit, the driver of the vehicle reportedly didn't see him.

The boy sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with ABC Action News for updates.