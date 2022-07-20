Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescues 16 dogs from hoarding situation in Alabama

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescued more than a dozen dogs from a hoarding situation in Alabama last week.

"What we do know is that this home, particular home, it was an elderly couple. They had over 40 dogs, probably over 50 dogs, actually, living in their home mostly, some on the property. Not sure how the authorities got involved," said Danyelle Ho.

Danyelle Ho, Director of Shelter Operations at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, said some of the dogs have kennel cough while others need help socializing. She said the humane society works with shelters across the country to help animals.

"This particular county in Alabama reached out to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. They ended up taking in these dogs, but they didn’t have the capacity to care for them so that’s how we got involved and stepped in," said Ho.

WFTS

Shelter officials said the humane society is on the brink of reaching capacity. The shelter adopts up to 250 animals a week allowing them to care for even more animals.

"We’ve almost doubled our capacity in our new building. We’ve been here for almost 2 years now and its afforded us the opportunity to help more animals for sure. We do a lot more adoptions than we’ve ever done which is great. Again, Tampa is amazing and people trust us and know us we have a good reputation here," said Ho.

The dogs from Alabama will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The animals are expected to be available for adoption later this week.

"We’re here to help animals. We don’t care whether they come from Tampa or whether they come from other parts of the state or outside of the state. If we can help that’s what we’re here for and that’s one of our core values, helping animals and also helping the people that care for them," said Ho.

For more information on shelter and the animals available for adoption visit Humane Society Tampa Bay here.