Detectives search for girlfriend's son after man shot dead outside Tampa apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they believe was involved in a domestic homicide that occurred Thursday morning in Tampa.

HCSO received the first 911 call at 1:43 a.m. with the caller indicating an altercation was taking place inside an apartment located in the 3800 block of N. Cortez Circle in Tampa.

When deputies arrived on scene they located an adult male outside the apartment entrance deceased from at least one gunshot, according to HCSO.

Detectives checked the residence and located an adult female inside the residence unharmed.

Detectives are searching for 22-year-old Tyler Bardin. They believe that Bardin and the victim were involved in an altercation and that the victim was shot at least one time.

HCSO says that the victim lived in the apartment with his girlfriend at the apartment and that Bardin is the girlfriend’s son.

Deputies say they do not specifically know what the argument was about and want to get Bardin’s account of what happened.

There have been domestic calls at the residence in the past, according to deputies, but they are still researching to determine if they were related to the individuals involved in this investigation.

The victim has not been identified at this time pending notification of family but deputies say that he is believed to be in his 40s.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office is asking anyone who may come into contact with Bardin to use caution because he may have a firearm. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.