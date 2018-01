TAMPA, Fla. -- Advance discount tickets and ride armbands for the Florida State Fair are on sale now through February 7 at local Publix stores in the Bay Area and online.

Tuesday, January 2 through Wednesday, February 7 you can visit any Publix store in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties to save big on Florida State Fair tickets. Just visit the customer service desk inside the store to purchase tickets.

Advance discount tickets and ride armbands are on sale at FloridaStateFair.com through February 7.

The Florida State Fair runs from February 8 to February 19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.