Fire Chief: House fire in Tampa was started by a child

SULPHER SPRINGS, Fla — A house fire in Sulpher Springs was started by a child, according to the fire investigator.

Tampa Fire Rescue says they responded to a structure fire at the 8000 block of N. 18th St. around 10:49 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the single-story duplex to find smoke and flames. There were reports of a wheelchair-bound resident inside the home. Firefighters rescued the occupant and rendered medical aid. No one else was home.

The fire was under control by 11:01 am. There were no injuries to firefighters reported at the scene. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family.

The fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be fireplay by a young child.

The fire department says it's natural for young children to be curious and ask questions about fire. Use these opportunities to teach about fire safety.