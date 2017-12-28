FHP troopers investigate fatal crash on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed down the eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue for several hours Thursday morning in Tampa.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to the crash on Hillsborough Avenue between Countryway Boulevard and Montague Street.

FHP says that a Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue west of Montague Street, in the inside travel lane. At the same time, a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue, west of Montague Street, in the inside travel lane.

The Nissan overtook and crashed into the rear of the Toyota, according to FHP. The Nissan traveled off the roadway and came to rest partially in a lake along the outside shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan, who has not been identified, suffered fatal injuries and expired at the scene of the crash. FHP says the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

All eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue closed until around 5 a.m. Thursday morning as crews worked to clear the scene.

