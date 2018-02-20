Crisis Center of Tampa Bay helping answer dozens of calls from Puerto Ricans affected by Maria

TAMPA, Fla. — The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has fielded dozens of calls from Puerto Ricans who have moved to the Bay Area since Hurricane Maria.

So far, as of the beginning of February the crisis center has answered 77 calls to help those struggling with the adjustment of leaving their own homes.

Two local businesses are teaming up to help raise money for the crisis center by kicking off a self defense workshop at Ybor City's Jiu-Jitsu Club.

The martial arts studio, sits right across from GTE Financial near downtown Tampa — the two decided to partner to send money back to the crisis center.

On Friday, the jiu-jitsu class will teach dozens of employees at GTE Financial different self defense mechanisms to hopefully prevent them from being a victim.

Each employee will pay for the class, and in return 100 percent of those proceeds will go back to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

GTE Financial donates money to a local charity every month — and they felt this month was fitting for the crisis center after all they do for the area.

Last year, they were able to raise just over $7,000, and they hope to top it this year.

For more information on the martial arts classes, click here.