Cold weather shelters open around the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla - Chilly weather is back in Tampa Bay and cold weather shelters are opening up. The weather is supposed to dip into the 40’s Saturday, leaving many people looking for options to stay warm.

One big problem is the expected wind chill. There are six cold weather shelters open Saturday evening in Hillsborough County.

- Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 635-8179

- Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town 'N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 554-5004

- Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 323-4013

- Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

- Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

- Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 226-0055

You can also drop off donations at the cold weather shelters, anything from coffee, creamer and plastic utensils to warm clothes like jackets, scarves and gloves. You can even drop off toiletries people may need.

“Not everybody has the opportunity to be warm so its a small thing if you have extra items at home to you know do what you can to help out those in need so just it’s been on my heart to do that,” Kenneth Evans said.

People, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. This is recommended if you are stranded in the cold weather or live in a home without heat, but cannot get to a shelter.