Blake High School students march to downtown Tampa protesting gun violence

TAMPA - “Ain't no power like the power of the students,” chanted students at Blake High School.

Late on a Friday when class let out at Blake High School, students could've just gone home and started their weekends.

"I'm tired of this crap. It's come to a point where we already, everyone's living in fear,” said senior Chloe Chatfield.

They didn’t go home.They marched.

The 'End Gun Violence' march from Blake High School to Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa was short but their resolve to create change seems to stretch way beyond their sneakers' shelf life.

"It's hard because talking about it feels awful. Not talking about it feels awful,” said senior Victor Kimball.

Walking with high schoolers for a few blocks, you can sense the heaviness of what they carry on their shoulders every day.

"It's just so strange I have to hide in my classroom where I'm supposed to be learning,” said Chatfield.

the students have a lot of ideas of where to go from here from banning assault rifles altogether, to raising the age of when you can buy them-- something the governor is already considering.

"I don't feel so safe in school anymore and that's unacceptable,” said Chatfield.

This won't be the only march like it. But late on a Friday, it stands out.