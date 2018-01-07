Bicyclist killed in accident on East Hillsborough Avenue

TAMPA, Fla - Tampa Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist. Police said a driver hit 73-year-old Moses Carter, Jr. He died on the scene.

The crash happened at East Hillsborough Avenue and 28th Street in Tampa Saturday afternoon.

Many people saw the accident happen.

"I saw a man trapped up under a car so I immediately pulled over," one witness said.

That witness said help arrived but couldn't save Carter.

"They were talking to him, they were talking to him for quite some time, and pretty much he died up under the car," the witness said. "They were talking to him for well over 15, 20 minutes well over 15, 20 minutes so they could have possibly gotten him out gotten him to the hospital and gotten him some help."

We asked police about their response to the crash and if they attempted to get Carter out from under the vehicle. We are still waiting on their response.

"It's a sad situation anytime someone dies it's very sad situation especially like this I mean he's under some tires he's pretty much crushed," a witness said.