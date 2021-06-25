Barbara Tripp to be sworn in as first female fire chief in Tampa

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Barbara Tripp is set to be sworn in as the department's 22nd Commander and first-ever female fire chief on June Friday 25.

During this historic ceremony, City Clerk Shirley Foxx-Knowles will administer the Oath of Office to Barbara Tripp officially making the 23-year fire rescue veteran the city's first female fire chief.

"Mayor Jane Castor selected Tripp to serve as interim fire chief on November 18, 2020, prior to recently appointing the Tampa native to lead the city's fire-rescue department permanently. Tampa City Council members confirmed the mayor's appointment in a 6-0 vote on June 24. Tripp is the department's 22nd fire chief."

Chief Tripp's family, close friends, and executive staff members are attending the swearing-in ceremony. The public is welcome at the ceremony.