TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay area is ground zero for the opioid epidemic affecting large portions of the county.

Deaths from highly-addictive prescription drugs are up nearly 6 percent in Tampa and 16.5 percent in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

The situation is even more dire in Manatee County where hundreds of people have died over the past few years.

Many of the deaths are caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful and deadly than heroin.

"I died twice — overdosed — my wife found me in the bathroom blue," says a recovering addict who spoke to ABC Action News on the condition that his named not be used.

State lawmakers are currently debating bills how to better regulate how pain medicines are prescribed in Florida. State Bill 8 would limit most prescriptions to a 3-day supply.

Florida Blue, the state's largest insurer, no longer covers Oxycontin, a drug known for causing addiction and dependence. Instead, it offers the extended release medication "Xtampza ER" because the pills cannot be crushed.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is visiting Tampa on Wednesday to discuss federal efforts to combat drug trafficking and end the opioid crisis.

