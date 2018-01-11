Alfred Angelo bridal shop reopens for liquidation

Bridal store Alfred Angelo became infamous across the country for abruptly closing it’s stores last year. They were even accused of locking brides’ dresses inside, with no answers as to how they would be able to get them.

Now, Alfred Angelo is back open in at least seven locations across the country, but under different management and only for a limited time.

Countless dresses are now for sale, all for $299. Some of these dresses valued at nearly $6,000.

“They are gorgeous,” said Heather Seed. “There is no staining. No ripping. It’s not second hand. These are new dresses you can tell haven’t even been tried on.”

Seed is just one of the brides who went to the Florida-based bridal dress shop in hopes of a deal when she heard they had reopened temporarily. In July of 2017, one of the largest bridal dress companies in the world, filed for bankruptcy and abruptly closed all of its stores.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Alfred Angelo Bridal retailer reportedly closing its doors nationwide

Now, liquidation company Solid Asset Solution, has leased many of the locations, including three in Florida — Tampa, Altamonte Springs and Ft. Myers. The one in Tampa is on Dale Mabry near the 275 overpass at 1518 N Dale Mabry Hwy, #8.

“It’s a dress you are going to wear on day, so spending $5,000, if I could get it for $300, why wouldn’t I,” said Seed.

The liquidation company running the sale said they have nothing to do with Alfred Angelo, nor do they know what the status of that company is. The manager of the old Alfred Angelo, before it closed, said they had 240 dresses in the store when they were ordered to close and each bride got their dress shipped to them.

Solid Asset Solution said the store in Tampa will stay open until they sell out of dresses.