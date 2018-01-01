2018 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla - Tampa's fireworks show has a different viewing area this year.

Construction in Channelside nearly caused the fireworks festivities to be canceled, but now, extra security has been added as about 4,000 people pack the Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park Sunday.

"I remember that they were a bunch of colors and a bunch of shapes it was and it was fun and festive, I loved it," Mary Allen said.

10-year-old Mary Allen still remembers her family's tradition watching fireworks in Tampa on New Year's Eve, even though they moved away years ago. Now they're back, just for these fireworks, that nearly didn't happen.

"It would have been a big let down because we were really counting on it especially for her so we would have been looking for something to do," David Allen said.

A $45,000 private-public effort saved the fireworks show.

The Medina family said they'd follow these fireworks anywhere.

"We come like every year, to celebrate it, like a family, hoping it's going to be a better year," Rafel Medina said.

With family members still in Puerto Rico, 2017 hasn't been easy.

"My father is still over there, still the light is not 100% but um, hope what we're looking for right now," Medina said.

This year's fireworks display will be a traditional high impact display, eliminating music and low level fireworks.

The show starts at midnight.