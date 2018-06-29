St. Petersburg police warning residents about door-hanger scam

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are warning residents against a door-to-door scam that could cost them.

St. Petersburg Police say scammers are leaving door hangers telling residents to call a number that's listed as belonging to a bank, and to be ready to give their account number.

They say it's a paper version of an email phishing scam.

Your bank will not leave a hand-written note on your door. If you have questions call your bank directly, not the number on the flier.

Police don't know if anyone has lost money from this scam yet, but they want the public to be aware.

If you believe you've already lost money after calling the number on the flier, report it to the police department by calling 727-893-7780.