St. Pete police arrest 15-year-old for posting threat on Facebook

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl on Thursday for posting a threat online.

Police say the 9th grader posted the threat on Facebook, saying she was going to bring a gun to school. They received a tip late Thursday afternoon and quickly identified the freshman, a student at Gibbs High School.

The teenager is charged with a second-degree felony under Florida Statute 836.10, "written threat to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism," according to police.

Officials hope this will serve as a reminder to all students that making online threats is a serious matter and police will investigate any and all perceived threats.