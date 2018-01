St. Petersburg Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on 4th St. N. near 74th Ave. N.

The vehicle reportedly struck and killed an older woman shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, but 4th St. will remain closed in both directions between 73rd Ave. and 75th Ave. N. for several hours.

Police have not released any more details on the crash.

The story is developing. Refresh for updates.