Police: Drunk driver falls asleep, runs red light then hit and kills motorcyclist in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Officers arrested a 23-year-old for driving drunk and killing a motorcyclist on Saturday night.

Police say just before midnight, 48-year-old Michael Majchrowski was riding his 2016 BMW motorcycle on Gandy Boulevard.

Majchrowski exited onto the Frontage Road and slowed for a red light at 4th Street North. As he approached the intersection, the signal changed to green and he proceeded without stopping.

Officers say as Majchrowski entered the intersection, he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Dylan Baron.

Police say Baron consumed alcohol Saturday night and fell asleep while driving southbound on 4th Street North, running the red light at Gandy Boulevard.

Firefighters pronouced Majchrowski, who was wearing a helmet, dead at the accident scene.

Officers arrested Baron on Tuesday charging him with DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide.

The investigation into the deadly crash is still underway.



Note: The article has been updated to reflect the correct age of Dylan Baron. Police incorrectly listed him as 22 years old in their media release.