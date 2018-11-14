Florida man breaks into St. Pete restaurant; strips naked and eats soup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Officers in St. Pete made a bizarre discovery as they were investigating a break-in at the Chattaway restaurant. Managers noticed someone broke into the restaurant overnight on November 6. The burglar stole electronics and even sat down for a meal.

"He started off by getting a basket of chicken wings out of the refrigerator and eating those before he proceeded to steal a bunch of items,” said police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

Investigators were looking at the video when they discovered that another man had broken into the restaurant the night before. The man took his clothes off in the restaurant and heated up a bowl of soup.

“He actually brought his own soup with him,” said Fernandez.

The naked and unwelcome guest didn’t steal or damage any property. Restaurant owners are not pressing charges on the naked man, but they are wanting to press charges on the man who stole electronics from the restaurant.