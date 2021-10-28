American Stage to debut modern spin on "The Odd Couple" as part of new multicultural movement

ST. PETSRBURG, Fla. — St. Pete's ground-breaking American Stage theater company is debuting a modern multicultural spin on Neil Simon's comedy classic "The Odd Couple."

Esteemed theater director Adam Mace was brought in to helm the play, which will retain all of those classic zingers, but will feature a richly diverse cast that will represent "what New York really looks like."

"Laughter knows no color, no gender," adds Mace. "Comedy is one of those old art forms that, no matter what, translates to all walks of life."

