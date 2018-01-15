Armed man taken into custody following police standoff in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — An armed man was taken into custody after prompting a standoff with police in Pinellas Park.

Monday morning around 4:15 a.m., Pinellas Park Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the UPS Distribution Center on 126th Avenue in reference to a suicidal adult male with a gun.

Officers secured the area to include the UPS building and say that the subject is in the parking lot by himself.

Police say that the subject was armed with what appeared to be a handgun and was threatening suicide.

Officers on scene actively spoke with the armed subject.

By 8:30 a.m. the man was safely taken into custody by officers from the Pinellas Park Police Department. The man reportedly put down the gun and surrendered peacefully.

No other information has been provided at this time.